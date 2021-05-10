Comerica Bank Has $6.44 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,815 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 403,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 151,573 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBRA opened at $17.73 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

