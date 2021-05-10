Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,257 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of CDAY opened at $87.40 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,092.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.56.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.12.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.