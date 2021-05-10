Comerica Bank Sells 1,361 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $348.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $325.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.12. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.24 and a 52-week high of $349.57. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The company had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.42.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $104,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,536 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

