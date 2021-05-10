Comerica Bank Trims Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. 51.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 14,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $941,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,356,244 shares in the company, valued at $90,990,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 112,310 shares of company stock worth $7,616,882. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

WOR stock opened at $71.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.78. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

