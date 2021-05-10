Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives $24.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $731,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,705,666.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

