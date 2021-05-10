Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.002.

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $9.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.86. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.55. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

