Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:BVN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.85. 2,439,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,044. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

