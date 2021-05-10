Comparing Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) and Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Network International (OTCMKTS:NWITY) and Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) are both companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of Cantaloupe shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cantaloupe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Network International and Cantaloupe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Network International 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cantaloupe 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cantaloupe has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.72%. Given Cantaloupe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cantaloupe is more favorable than Network International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Network International and Cantaloupe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Network International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cantaloupe $163.20 million 4.83 -$40.60 million ($0.39) -28.41

Network International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cantaloupe.

Profitability

This table compares Network International and Cantaloupe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Network International N/A N/A N/A Cantaloupe -22.78% -22.76% -12.63%

Summary

Cantaloupe beats Network International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans. The company also provides issuer processing services, which include hosting and processing credit, debit, and prepaid cards; fraud solutions; card loyalty schemes and management; and value-added services, including instant card issuance, card control services, and customer data analytics. It delivers its products and services through payment processing platforms, including Network One and Network Lite, as well as N-Genius, an online payment platform. Network International Holdings plc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services. The company's ePort Connect solution offers various POS options, card processing, wireless connectivity, customer/consumer, online sales reporting, seed vending management, loyalty program, two-tier pricing, and special promotion services, as well as planning, project management, deployment, seed implementation, installation support, marketing, and performance evaluation services. The company's products include ePort, a device that is used in self-service, unattended markets, such as vending, amusement and arcade, and various other kiosk applications, as well as facilitates cashless payments by capturing payment information and transmitting it to its network for authorization with the payment system. It primarily serves small ticket, and beverage and food vending industries, as well as unattended point of sale markets, including amusement, commercial laundry, amusement, air/vac, car wash, kiosk, and other. The company was formerly known as USA Technologies, Inc. Cantaloupe Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

