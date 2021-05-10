Compass Group’s (CMPGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CMPGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. AlphaValue lowered Compass Group to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Compass Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $712.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $23.02 on Thursday. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

