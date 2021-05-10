Comstock Resources, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.65.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.62.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,331,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after buying an additional 74,215 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 113.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 46.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 42,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.