Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.85

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.83, with a volume of 177797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.60 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$129.60 million and a PE ratio of -20.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$49.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

