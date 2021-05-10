Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.27

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.27 and last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNTB shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

