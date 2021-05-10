Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.150-4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE ED traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.76. 61,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,594. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day moving average is $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.33.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

