Consolidated Investment Group LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.06. 24,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,645,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.54. The firm has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

