Consolidated Investment Group LLC Has $76.46 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 16.8% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $76,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,273,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $330.21. 1,017,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,431,309. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $215.99 and a 52 week high of $342.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

