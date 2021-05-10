Constellation (DAG) Price Tops $0.0927

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0927 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market capitalization of $117.39 million and $2.74 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Constellation has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00084873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00064746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00106710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.89 or 0.00803099 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00053754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,150.75 or 0.09133685 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.