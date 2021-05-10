Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Increased to C$2,100.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,800.00 to C$1,900.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$1,760.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1,910.57.

CSU opened at C$1,802.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,808.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,659.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$1,366.66 and a 1 year high of C$1,921.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.21 billion and a PE ratio of 91.27.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 52.5400022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 19th will be paid a $1.228 dividend. This represents a $4.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

