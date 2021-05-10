Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) will be announcing its 3/31/2021 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.83 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CPSS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.30. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,864. The firm has a market cap of $97.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.57. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a current ratio of 27.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at $546,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

