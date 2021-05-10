Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) will be posting its 3/31/2021 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.83 million. On average, analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $4.30. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,864. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 27.86, a current ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.57.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

