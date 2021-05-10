Content Neutrality Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.35 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 10th. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00082822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00064726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00105455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.69 or 0.00780213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00052555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,893.52 or 0.08864870 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Neutrality Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Neutrality Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.