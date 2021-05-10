ContentBox (BOX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $174,324.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $174,324.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020020 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.81 or 0.00291828 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000866 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,782,470 coins. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

