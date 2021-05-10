Contentos (COS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.42 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 10th. Contentos has a market capitalization of $96.76 million and approximately $13.42 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Contentos has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00086733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00064681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $470.67 or 0.00814727 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00107319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00052289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,339.12 or 0.09241917 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 3,014,320,065 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

