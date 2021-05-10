Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Owens Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Owens Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.24.

NYSE:OC opened at $106.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $107.27.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.