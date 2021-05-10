Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $67.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.75. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $73.26. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

