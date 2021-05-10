Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,900,000 after acquiring an additional 614,936 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,646,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,114,000 after buying an additional 39,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,190,000 after acquiring an additional 755,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 131,131 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $65.10 on Monday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 217.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

