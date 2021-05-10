Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB opened at $176.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.98. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

