Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $467,000 in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,118 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Teradata by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Teradata by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TDC opened at $40.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

In related news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $309,872.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,911 shares in the company, valued at $5,400,487.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 9,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $390,132.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,612,647.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,109 shares of company stock worth $3,826,542 in the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

