Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 15,167 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,167 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $86.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.98. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

