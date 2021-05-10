Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 34 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.65, for a total transaction of $19,427,300.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,695,460,275.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,605 shares of company stock worth $75,365,936. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $375.40 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $263.96 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $372.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $373.98 and its 200-day moving average is $347.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

