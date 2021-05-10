Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.83. Copart posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Copart by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Copart by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.43. 19,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,205. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

