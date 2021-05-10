Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.62

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.62 and last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 7393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen cut Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,585.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $602,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,704,333 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 143.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,451,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after buying an additional 204,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter valued at $248,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 1,352.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 145,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 135,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

