Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox stock opened at $183.01 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.62.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.06.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

