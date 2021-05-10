Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 583 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Evergy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,992,000 after acquiring an additional 52,018 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,117 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,655,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,879,000 after acquiring an additional 235,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Evergy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,410,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,291,000 after acquiring an additional 159,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $63.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In related news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

