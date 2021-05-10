Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $212,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.26.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $189.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,933 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,051. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

