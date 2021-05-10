Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $452.58 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.75 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $184.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $469.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold a total of 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,793 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

