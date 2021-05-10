Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $354,000 Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LUMN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $13.99 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.