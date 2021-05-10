Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $222,000 in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $133.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.35. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $89.70 and a one year high of $146.78.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

