CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $116,350.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,831,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $353,760.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $348,360.00.

On Monday, April 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $354,210.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $116,720.00.

On Monday, April 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $111,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 100 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $10,997.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $105,570.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $53,115.00.

On Friday, March 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $103,290.00.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $119.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $121.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CorVel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CorVel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

