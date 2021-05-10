CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $941.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Insiders sold a total of 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $30.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $850.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,921. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.18 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $604.96 and a 1-year high of $952.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $865.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $875.03.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.