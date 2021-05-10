Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $395.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $390.00 to $395.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COST. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.92.

Shares of COST stock opened at $384.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.91. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

