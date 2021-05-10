Coupang (CPNG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Coupang to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CPNG stock opened at $38.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.83. Coupang has a twelve month low of $38.71 and a twelve month high of $69.00.

In other news, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

