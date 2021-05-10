Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on COUR. KeyCorp began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Coursera stock opened at $36.14 on Monday. Coursera has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at $3,375,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at $450,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at $148,011,000.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

