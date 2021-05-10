Craig Hallum Cuts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $210.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.55.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $175.12 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $102.32 and a one year high of $204.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 483,868 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 351,859 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

