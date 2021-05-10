Craig Hallum Raises Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $160.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.92.

Shares of SYNA opened at $130.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $146.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Synaptics’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $221,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $1,650,449.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1,095.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,647 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,481,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after purchasing an additional 172,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

