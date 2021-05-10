Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 3,900 Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,572,000 after buying an additional 160,901 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 834,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,543,000 after purchasing an additional 192,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 77,076 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 509,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 130,875 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of UVV stock opened at $58.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.88. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $672.93 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 3.08%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

In other Universal news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $129,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.