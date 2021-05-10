Creative Planning Makes New Investment in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSI. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann purchased 27,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $156,855.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 389,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,047.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 202,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,353 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

