Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Velodyne Lidar were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLDR. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $3,161,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at about $911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $11.81 on Monday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

