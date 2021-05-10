Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $8.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post $8.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.08 to $11.44. Credit Acceptance posted earnings per share of $5.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $30.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.25 to $45.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $29.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.83 to $38.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.60.

CACC traded up $6.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $424.03. 57,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,728. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.65. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $266.74 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

