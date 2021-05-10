Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GLAPF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of GLAPF stock remained flat at $$14.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. Glanbia has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

