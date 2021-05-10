Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WTKWY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Wolters Kluwer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $96.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.903 dividend. This is a boost from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

